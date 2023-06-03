SNL Star Pete Davidson Crashes Into Side Of Beverly Hills Home

Pete Davidson's Mercedes has been left a mangled wreck after the star spun the car off the road 'at high speed' and smashed into the side of a house while his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders was in the vehicle.

Davidson, 29, was driving the vehicle through the Flats neighborhood of Beverley Hills at around 11pm on Saturday night at 'high speed' when he lost control of the car, reports TMZ.

The Mercedes jumped the curb and hit a fire hydrant before it crashed into the side of a nearby house, law enforcement said. Police say drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.