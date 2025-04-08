SO FAR: Top 40 Best-Selling Cars, SUVs, And Trucks in America for 2025

The American automotive market in 2025 has shown resilience despite challenges like import tariffs, rising prices, and shifting consumer preferences toward hybrids and EVs. Based on sales data from the first half of 2025 (January to June), total new vehicle sales reached approximately 8.1 million units, marking a 3.2% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Pickup trucks continue to dominate, with the "Big Three" American brands (Ford, Chevrolet, and Ram) holding strong in the top spots. SUVs follow closely, reflecting the ongoing shift away from traditional sedans, though a few passenger cars like the Toyota Camry and Honda Civic still make the list. Electric vehicles, particularly from Tesla, are gaining ground but face competition from hybrids amid fluctuating demand.



This list is compiled from reliable sources such as Car and Driver, Automotive News estimates, and industry reports. Sales figures for the top 25 are provided where available (with estimates for Tesla models, as the company does not report detailed breakdowns). For ranks 26-40, exact sales numbers are less readily available in public data, but the models are ranked based on comprehensive sales rankings and trends from automotive analytics. Note that final full-year rankings may shift as the second half unfolds, especially with potential tariff impacts raising prices by up to $2,000 per vehicle on average.



Key Trends in 2025 Vehicle Sales



* Pickup Trucks Reign Supreme: Trucks account for five of the top six spots, driven by their versatility, towing capabilities, and popularity in both personal and commercial use. The Ford F-Series has held the top spot for over 40 years, and 2025 is no exception.

* SUV Boom Continues: Compact and mid-size SUVs like the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V lead their segment, with hybrids making up a significant portion of sales (e.g., over 40% of RAV4 sales are hybrids).

* Sedans Holding On: While SUVs and trucks dominate, sedans like the Toyota Camry and Honda Civic remain bestsellers thanks to reliability, fuel efficiency, and hybrid options.

* EVs and Hybrids: Tesla's Model Y and Model 3 are the top EVs, but overall EV sales are mixed due to infrastructure concerns and price volatility. Hybrids are surging, with models like the RAV4 Hybrid and Corolla Hybrid contributing heavily to their parents' totals.

* Market Context: Sales growth was fueled by strong Q2 performance, but analysts predict a slowdown in the second half due to tariffs and reduced incentives. Brands like General Motors and Ford saw double-digit gains, while imports faced headwinds.



Rank Model Category Sales (Units) Notes 1 Ford F-Series Truck 412,848 America's bestselling vehicle for decades; up 17% YoY. 2 Chevrolet Silverado Truck 283,812 Strong performance in light- and heavy-duty variants. 3 Toyota RAV4 SUV 239,451 Top SUV; hybrids account for ~40% of sales. 4 Honda CR-V SUV 212,561 Up 8% YoY; hybrid version popular. 5 Ram Pickup Truck 167,986 Down slightly YoY but refreshed model boosting Q2. 6 GMC Sierra Truck 169,182 Up 36% YoY; includes heavy-duty models. 7 Chevrolet Equinox SUV 157,638 Up 46% YoY; new EV variant adding 27,749 units separately. 8 Toyota Camry Car 155,330 Top passenger car; now hybrid-only for 2025. 9 Tesla Model Y SUV 146,000 (est) Top EV; down YoY due to market saturation. 10 Toyota Tacoma Truck 130,873 Up 89% YoY with new generation. 11 Honda Civic Car 128,236 Down 1% YoY; hybrid variant strong. 12 Toyota Corolla Car 120,052 Includes hybrid models; up 22% YoY. 13 Chevrolet Trax SUV 119,593 Affordable entry-level SUV; strong Q2. 14 Hyundai Tucson SUV 113,310 Up 25% in Q2; bestseller for Hyundai. 15 Nissan Rogue SUV 109,563 Down 22% YoY; tough year for Nissan. 16 Ford Explorer SUV 104,929 Up 24% in Q2; new mid-size SUV leader. 17 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV 99,668 Down 7% YoY; top Jeep model. 18 Subaru Forester SUV 95,972 Up 3% YoY; refreshed model incoming. 19 Subaru Crosstrek SUV 90,334 Up 14% YoY; affordable AWD option. 20 Kia Sportage SUV 87,172 Up 9% YoY; hybrid and PHEV variants. 21 Ford Maverick Truck 86,056 Up 26% in Q2; hybrid bestseller. 22 Jeep Wrangler SUV 85,613 Up 23% in Q2; iconic off-roader. 23 Nissan Sentra Car 85,523 Down 4% YoY; compact sedan. 24 Ford Escape SUV 82,589 Up 11% YoY; strong Q2. 25 Tesla Model 3 Car 80,000 (est) Up from 2024; affordable EV. 26 Honda HR-V SUV N/A Compact crossover with strong value. 27 Subaru Outback SUV N/A Wagon-like SUV with AWD standard. 28 Toyota Tundra Truck N/A Full-size truck with hybrid option. 29 Hyundai Elantra Car N/A Efficient compact sedan. 30 Ford Transit Van N/A Commercial van leader. 31 Chevrolet Traverse SUV N/A Three-row family SUV. 32 Toyota Grand Highlander SUV N/A Larger three-row version of Highlander. 33 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV N/A Full-size SUV with towing prowess. 34 Hyundai Palisade SUV N/A Upscale three-row SUV. 35 Jeep Compass SUV N/A Compact off-road capable SUV. 36 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV N/A Subcompact crossover. 37 Toyota Sienna Minivan N/A Hybrid minivan bestseller. 38 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan N/A PHEV option available. 39 Kia Sorento SUV N/A Mid-size SUV with hybrid. 40 Toyota Corolla Cross SUV N/A Compact crossover based on Corolla. The Top 40 Best-Selling Vehicles in America (First Half 2025 Sales)





