SO FAR: Top 40 Best-Selling Cars, SUVs, And Trucks in America for 2025

The American automotive market in 2025 has shown resilience despite challenges like import tariffs, rising prices, and shifting consumer preferences toward hybrids and EVs. Based on sales data from the first half of 2025 (January to June), total new vehicle sales reached approximately 8.1 million units, marking a 3.2% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Pickup trucks continue to dominate, with the "Big Three" American brands (Ford, Chevrolet, and Ram) holding strong in the top spots. SUVs follow closely, reflecting the ongoing shift away from traditional sedans, though a few passenger cars like the Toyota Camry and Honda Civic still make the list. Electric vehicles, particularly from Tesla, are gaining ground but face competition from hybrids amid fluctuating demand.
This list is compiled from reliable sources such as Car and Driver, Automotive News estimates, and industry reports. Sales figures for the top 25 are provided where available (with estimates for Tesla models, as the company does not report detailed breakdowns). For ranks 26-40, exact sales numbers are less readily available in public data, but the models are ranked based on comprehensive sales rankings and trends from automotive analytics. Note that final full-year rankings may shift as the second half unfolds, especially with potential tariff impacts raising prices by up to $2,000 per vehicle on average.
Key Trends in 2025 Vehicle Sales
* Pickup Trucks Reign Supreme: Trucks account for five of the top six spots, driven by their versatility, towing capabilities, and popularity in both personal and commercial use. The Ford F-Series has held the top spot for over 40 years, and 2025 is no exception.
* SUV Boom Continues: Compact and mid-size SUVs like the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V lead their segment, with hybrids making up a significant portion of sales (e.g., over 40% of RAV4 sales are hybrids).
* Sedans Holding On: While SUVs and trucks dominate, sedans like the Toyota Camry and Honda Civic remain bestsellers thanks to reliability, fuel efficiency, and hybrid options.
* EVs and Hybrids: Tesla's Model Y and Model 3 are the top EVs, but overall EV sales are mixed due to infrastructure concerns and price volatility. Hybrids are surging, with models like the RAV4 Hybrid and Corolla Hybrid contributing heavily to their parents' totals.
* Market Context: Sales growth was fueled by strong Q2 performance, but analysts predict a slowdown in the second half due to tariffs and reduced incentives. Brands like General Motors and Ford saw double-digit gains, while imports faced headwinds.
The Top 40 Best-Selling Vehicles in America (First Half 2025 Sales)
Rank
Model
Category
Sales (Units)
Notes
1
Ford F-Series
Truck
412,848
America's bestselling vehicle for decades; up 17% YoY.
2
Chevrolet Silverado
Truck
283,812
Strong performance in light- and heavy-duty variants.
3
Toyota RAV4
SUV
239,451
Top SUV; hybrids account for ~40% of sales.
4
Honda CR-V
SUV
212,561
Up 8% YoY; hybrid version popular.
5
Ram Pickup
Truck
167,986
Down slightly YoY but refreshed model boosting Q2.
6
GMC Sierra
Truck
169,182
Up 36% YoY; includes heavy-duty models.
7
Chevrolet Equinox
SUV
157,638
Up 46% YoY; new EV variant adding 27,749 units separately.
8
Toyota Camry
Car
155,330
Top passenger car; now hybrid-only for 2025.
9
Tesla Model Y
SUV
146,000 (est)
Top EV; down YoY due to market saturation.
10
Toyota Tacoma
Truck
130,873
Up 89% YoY with new generation.
11
Honda Civic
Car
128,236
Down 1% YoY; hybrid variant strong.
12
Toyota Corolla
Car
120,052
Includes hybrid models; up 22% YoY.
13
Chevrolet Trax
SUV
119,593
Affordable entry-level SUV; strong Q2.
14
Hyundai Tucson
SUV
113,310
Up 25% in Q2; bestseller for Hyundai.
15
Nissan Rogue
SUV
109,563
Down 22% YoY; tough year for Nissan.
16
Ford Explorer
SUV
104,929
Up 24% in Q2; new mid-size SUV leader.
17
Jeep Grand Cherokee
SUV
99,668
Down 7% YoY; top Jeep model.
18
Subaru Forester
SUV
95,972
Up 3% YoY; refreshed model incoming.
19
Subaru Crosstrek
SUV
90,334
Up 14% YoY; affordable AWD option.
20
Kia Sportage
SUV
87,172
Up 9% YoY; hybrid and PHEV variants.
21
Ford Maverick
Truck
86,056
Up 26% in Q2; hybrid bestseller.
22
Jeep Wrangler
SUV
85,613
Up 23% in Q2; iconic off-roader.
23
Nissan Sentra
Car
85,523
Down 4% YoY; compact sedan.
24
Ford Escape
SUV
82,589
Up 11% YoY; strong Q2.
25
Tesla Model 3
Car
80,000 (est)
Up from 2024; affordable EV.
26
Honda HR-V
SUV
N/A
Compact crossover with strong value.
27
Subaru Outback
SUV
N/A
Wagon-like SUV with AWD standard.
28
Toyota Tundra
Truck
N/A
Full-size truck with hybrid option.
29
Hyundai Elantra
Car
N/A
Efficient compact sedan.
30
Ford Transit
Van
N/A
Commercial van leader.
31
Chevrolet Traverse
SUV
N/A
Three-row family SUV.
32
Toyota Grand Highlander
SUV
N/A
Larger three-row version of Highlander.
33
Chevrolet Tahoe
SUV
N/A
Full-size SUV with towing prowess.
34
Hyundai Palisade
SUV
N/A
Upscale three-row SUV.
35
Jeep Compass
SUV
N/A
Compact off-road capable SUV.
36
Chevrolet Trailblazer
SUV
N/A
Subcompact crossover.
37
Toyota Sienna
Minivan
N/A
Hybrid minivan bestseller.
38
Chrysler Pacifica
Minivan
N/A
PHEV option available.
39
Kia Sorento
SUV
N/A
Mid-size SUV with hybrid.
40
Toyota Corolla Cross
SUV
N/A
Compact crossover based on Corolla.