SO FAR, WHICH Car Is The BIGGER Styling Miss? BMW 4-Series Or Mercedes-Benz EQS?

For a long time in the car business there was one thing you could always count on. Solid, exciting, classy and timeless designs.



But just like everything else in the world that has gone haywire lately, in the words of Forrest Gump, you never know what you're gonna get.



Recent head scratching examples?



The BMW 4-Series and the Mercedes EQS that launched today.



When you look at the buck toothed grill of the Bimmer or the modern day Dodge Intrepid, Mercedes EQS, only three letters come to mind.



W - T - F











So the question we're posing is SO FAR, WHICH is the BIGGEST styling MISS? BMW or Mercedes?



Discuss...







