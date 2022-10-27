SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE? President Biden Is Hoping His Gearhead Reputation Will Appeal To Some Parts Of The Trump Republican Base. WHAT Are The ODDS?

In the bizzaro world of politics, especially this close to what should be a doozie of an election, it is AMAZING the things they do.



You've all seen Joe Biden with Leno and the Corvette but what you MAY not know is WHY he did it.



This is not fake news, his team really said this...



Mr. Biden is hoping his gearhead reputation will appeal to some parts of the Trump Republican base.



Don't get us wrong, it's cool Biden likes cars like the Corvette but what kind of people are advising him?



Tell us what YOU think are the chances that a conservative is going to vote Democrat in THIS election BECAUSE Joe Biden is a 'CAR GUY'?













I’m 75 and a total gear head and Biden smoking the tires in that old Vette wouldn’t make me even thing about voting for him. I know lots of car folks and none of them like Joe Biden. @TheFive — Roger Barnhart (@RB98SS) October 27, 2022

"Biden is a car guy loving the iconic gas guzzlers of his white privilege days while the rest of us are supposed to be focused on electric cars we can't afford or ride bikes he can't even manage to stay on without crashing. Meanwhile my high-paid lawyer friend tells me she just qualified for student loan forgiveness because she showed little income in 2021 after using Covid that year to take some time off to re-center. But she will take the money to put solar on her roof because she's fortunate to own a home. I either don't qualify or am too poor to take advantage of any of it after 30 years in the military which I opted for instead of taking out student loans to go to college. So yes, please distract us some more from Biden's disastrous policies. Oh look, squirrel!"



"It’s nice to know that our President cherishes the distinct freedom, mobility, power and style associated with American cars even as he and his party replace such cars with the monolithic sameness of a new generation of driving appliances."



"Mr Biden campaigned as a moderate but has governed from the left. Sorry, but nostalgic trips down Gasoline Alley won't change his or the Dems election prospects."







