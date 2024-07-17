SOLD! All Remaining Fisker Ocean Inventory Goes To Leasing Firm

New York-based American Lease finalized the acquisition of approximately 3,300 Fisker Ocean electric SUVs destined for the US market. The company stands to score big on the deal, but it also wants to help individual customers out. Here's what's going on. Henrik Fisker tried to achieve something memorable in the auto industry but failed - for the second time. Investors, employees, and customers were all left hanging, but most accepted the company's doomed fate long before this transaction was in the works. Some could say that the signs were always there, but the aspiring carmaker had serious manufacturing plans for the US market. Many considered Fisker to be the next Rivian. Unfortunately, the Alaska pickup truck, the PEAR crossover SUV, and the Ronin limited-edition supercar aren't happening any longer. That's what happens when management doesn't have a clear strategy for the future, and there's no strong company culture.



Read Article