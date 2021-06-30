SOME Vehicles Cost MORE Now USED Than New. WHICH USED Rides On The List Are People The STUPIDEST For By Paying More Than Sticker?

The global microchip shortage has restricted new car supply, which has led to a record surge in used car prices.  According to iSeeCars.com’s latest analysis of over 470,000 new and lightly used cars from the 2019 and 2020 model years listed for sale in June 2021, the price gap between new and slightly used cars has drastically narrowed, and some used cars have even become more expensive than their new versions.

In the first half of June, the average lightly used car cost 3.1 percent less than its new version, compared to the first half of November 2020, when they cost 10.8 percent less. “Used car prices have risen overall, and prices have dramatically increased for certain in-demand models that may be harder to find on new car lots,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. “Dealers may think that used car buyers are willing to pay more for the instant gratification of a lightly-used vehicle they can drive right off the lot rather than wait for a new one.”

 

16 Cars That Cost More Used Than New

Rank

Vehicle

New Car Price

Used Car Price

% Used More than New

$ Used More than New

1

Kia Telluride

$44,166

$47,730

8.1%

$3,564

2

GMC Sierra 1500

$54,205

$57,671

6.4%

$3,466

3

Toyota Tacoma

$37,902

$39,857

5.2%

$1,955

4

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

$182,631

$190,078

4.1%

$7,447

5

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

$34,995

$36,352

3.9%

$1,357

6

Toyota Tundra

$49,643

$51,474

3.7%

$1,831

7

Dodge Challenger

$39,375

$40,764

3.5%

$1,388

8

Toyota 4Runner

$45,382

$46,867

3.3%

$1,485

9

Hyundai Palisade

$44,063

$45,356

2.9%

$1,293

10

Tesla Model 3

$44,409

$45,677

2.9%

$1,268

11

Honda Civic

$26,331

$27,058

2.8%

$727

12

Dodge Charger

$38,977

$39,874

2.3%

$897

13

Honda Odyssey

$37,612

$38,048

1.2%

$435

14

Kia Rio

$17,346

$17,472

0.7%

$127

15

Subaru Crosstrek

$29,474

$29,642

0.6%

$168

16

Subaru WRX

$34,487

$34,568

0.2%

$81

Overall Average

$37,831

$36,676

-3.1%

-$1,155



