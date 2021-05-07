SORRY, But Who DOESN'T Want To See A Truck Full Of FIREWORKS BLOW UP On 4th Of July Weekend?

Seventeen people have been injured in Los Angeles after a cache of homemade fireworks exploded as it was being destroyed by a bomb squad, damaging cars and smashing windows in homes.  

Police called in a bomb squad on Wednesday evening after a tip led them to seize some 5,000 pounds of illegal home-made and China-manufactured pyrotechnics at about noon, police said.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said three box trucks and a 53-foot trailer were brought in to load up the fireworks and move them to a safe location. However, 'improvised explosives' also were found that were too dangerous to move.

Sorry Spies, but who DOESN'T want to see this? Of course, since no one was hurt.



