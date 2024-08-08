SOUND OFF: Should Chinese EV Automakers Be Allowed Access To The US Market?

Like it or not, electric vehicles are a major political football in America's 2024 election. And that ball is constantly in the air. On one side, you have the Biden Administration's taxpayer-funded support of EV production and sales, something that Vice President Kamala Harris and her own VP pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are largely expected to continue. On the other side, you have former President Donald Trump, who has roundly denigrated EVs but is sort of coming around on them thanks to newfound support from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. But there's an even bigger and more contentious question this country will have to address in the coming years: Does America allow China's auto industry—which has a very clear lead on EV technology—to build cars on our shores, or do we work to continue keeping them out?



