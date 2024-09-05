SOUND OFF! WHO DESERVES THE BLAME? 7.5 BILLION Was SUPPOSED To Fund 500k Charging Stations. STILL, Only SEVEN Have Been Built.

According to the post, this significant investment has resulted in the construction of only seven charging stations, equating to a staggering cost of $1,071,428,571.43 per station. This revelation has sparked controversy and raised questions about the efficiency and effectiveness of the government's green agenda.



The post suggests that the American taxpayers are being "scammed" by the Biden administration's green initiatives, implying that the funds allocated for the development of electric vehicle infrastructure have not been used in a cost-effective manner. This claim has been met with skepticism and criticism from various quarters, with some X users questioning the veracity of the information and the methodology used to arrive at these figures.



The $7.5 billion allocation was intended to support a nationwide network of charging stations, aiming to facilitate the transition to electric vehicles and reduce carbon emissions.



WHO do YOU blame for this?









$7.5 billion of your tax dollars has produced 7 electric vehicle charging stations.



That comes out to $1,071,428,571.43 per station.



Joe Biden's green agenda is scamming American taxpayers. pic.twitter.com/wrk7MQxQWA — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) May 9, 2024



