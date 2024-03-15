SOUR LEMON? Don DEMANDS Cybertruck And Other DIVA PRIVILEGE From Elon And X. How Did That Work Out For Him?

According to The Post, Don Lemon, the former CNN anchor, requested an extensive list of perks from Elon Musk, the SpaceX boss, during contract negotiations to host a show on Musk's social media platform X. The demands included a free Tesla Cybertruck, an upfront payment of $5 million in addition to an $8 million salary, an equity stake in X, and the authority to approve any changes in X policy concerning news content.



Lemon had also requested a private jet flight to Las Vegas, a suite for him and his fiancé, and that the company cover the costs of their day drinking and massages. Despite being aware of some of these demands, Musk agreed to do an interview with Lemon for the debut episode of Lemon's show on X next week.



Looks like that didn't work out as planned...





