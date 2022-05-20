SPEAKING KAMALESE: YES, VEEP Said It! Electric Buses. It ‘HELPS THE DRIVERS HEAR THE ROAD’

Just when you think the Vice-President of the United States CAN'T outdo her own idiocy she makes a public appearance and starts speaking #KAMALESE.



Today, in a discussion on dumping traditional schoolbuses for electric she threw out THIS gem trying to tell us one of the key reasons they are better than the old way...



TRANSLATED FROM KAMALESE: Electric buses help the drivers HEAR THE ROAD.



Yes, she REALLY said this...we HAVE the video.



And its a good think you all are using an electric computer so you can HEAR THE VIDEO.







Kamala Harris: Electric school buses help bus drivers "hear the road." pic.twitter.com/mIlLvFgCOt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 20, 2022



