SPEED CAMERAS And OTHER MONEY-GRABS Making A MAJOR Comeback? Is It Happening Where You Are?

Remember when it looked like we were witnessing the death of the speed camera and other driver money-grabs?Well, guess what? I t looks like they are inching their way back.Are they staging a comeback where you are? Discuss...As soon as next year, drivers in Los Angeles, Long Beach and Glendale could be getting speeding tickets in the mail under a pilot speed-camera program that was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. https://t.co/IUNJI5e2pS— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 14, 2023
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
