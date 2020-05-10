SPIED! 2020 Subaru BRZ CAUGHT In Teaser Shot! What MUST It Have THIS TIME To Capture YOUR Interest?

Agent001 submitted on 10/4/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:20:26 PM
1 user comments | Views : 1,858 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
The all-new 2022 Subaru BRZ - World Premiere coming this Fall.
Lucky attendees to the 2020 #Subiefest World Record Attempt and Charity Drive got a sneak-peek of our all-new #BRZ. What must it have this time to capture YOUR interest or improve on?The all-new 2022 Subaru BRZ - World Premiere coming this Fall.Lucky attendees to the 2020 #Subiefest World Record Attempt and Charity Drive got a sneak-peek of our all-new #BRZ. Sign up to receive the latest updates on the world premiere at https://t.co/JJ2TRkfpcK. pic.twitter.com/f0cTuXizFk— Subaru (@subaru_usa) October 4, 2020
The all-new 2022 Subaru BRZ - World Premiere coming this Fall.Lucky attendees to the 2020 #Subiefest World Record Attempt and Charity Drive got a sneak-peek of our all-new #BRZ. Sign up to receive the latest updates on the world premiere at https://t.co/JJ2TRkfpcK. pic.twitter.com/f0cTuXizFk— Subaru (@subaru_usa) October 4, 2020
The all-new 2022 Subaru BRZ - World Premiere coming this Fall.Lucky attendees to the 2020 #Subiefest World Record Attempt and Charity Drive got a sneak-peek of our all-new #BRZ. Sign up to receive the latest updates on the world premiere at https://t.co/JJ2TRkfpcK. pic.twitter.com/f0cTuXizFk
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
It needs 300 horsepower in base form.Getting rid of the horrible Super Beetle engine would be a godsend.— MDarringer (View Profile)
It needs 300 horsepower in base form.Getting rid of the horrible Super Beetle engine would be a godsend.
— MDarringer (View Profile)
Posted on 10/5/2020 8:10:44 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news