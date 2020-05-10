SPIED! 2020 Subaru BRZ CAUGHT In Teaser Shot! What MUST It Have THIS TIME To Capture YOUR Interest?

The all-new 2022 Subaru BRZ - World Premiere coming this Fall.



Lucky attendees to the 2020 #Subiefest World Record Attempt and Charity Drive got a sneak-peek of our all-new #BRZ.

What must it have this time to capture YOUR interest or improve on?


User Comments

MDarringer

It needs 300 horsepower in base form.

Getting rid of the horrible Super Beetle engine would be a godsend.

