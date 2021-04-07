SPIED! 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4xe In The WILD!

Our spy photographers in Detroit have caught another model wearing the new WL74 front fascia we have seen other two-row Grand Cherokee testers running around with.

The signature amber-colored daytime running lights (DRLs) on this model, as well as the appearance of LED fog lights, tells us that this particular model is more than likely a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4xe.

Looking more sporty, than its Jeep Grand Cherokee L sibling thanks to a more aggressive front fascia and ‘fast’ slopped rear D-pillar, the two-row WL74 looks less bulky than its three-row companion.



