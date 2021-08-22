SPIED! 2023 BMW 5-Series To Add EV and 750bhp M5 PHEV. BUT, Is There ANY REAL Market For OVER $50k Electric SEDANS?

We've said this a number of times and Tesla has proved our point already.



And that is that the market for OVER $50k EV SEDANS is MICROSCOPIC. At least in the USA for now.



SURE, some will sell but look at the drop off of the Model S sales as soon as 3 and Y showed up.



The small pie will only get cut up in to more pieces.



No BEFORE you go all AOC on us, READ what we said.



SEDANS. NOT SUV's or TRUCKS.



Are we right? Of course we are, but chime in with your opinions anyway. ;)



"The seventh-generation BMW 5 Series will bow out after seven years in mid-2023 and its successor will be radically transformed, both technologically and stylistically, as part of BMW’s transition to a maker of electric cars.



Most notably, the 5 Series will follow its X3 and 4 Series siblings in being offered with a choice of pure-combustion, hybrid and full-electric powertrains in line with BMW’s ambition to sell seven million plug-in hybrid and pure-electric vehicles by the end of 2030."









