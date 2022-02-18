SPIED! 2023 Dodge Hornet? WHAT Is It You Ask? CLICK To Find Out!

Stellantis GOT STUNG with the 2023 HORNET.



Looks like SOMEONE had a camera where it SHOULDN'T be.



And as fast as a BEE STINGS, it's all over the internet!



What's your call on it?











The 23’ Dodge Hornet has been spied completely undisguised on the factory floor as a rebadged Alfa Romeo Tonale. The crossover will come equipped with the automaker’s latest UConnect 5 infotainment system and it will be offered with a 256 hp 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine pic.twitter.com/jYC7R6Smbq — Cole Marzen (@cole_marzen) February 17, 2022



