SPIED! 25k Tesla Model 2 Coming Sooner Than Was First Thought. Are YOU Down For One?

It appears that Tesla is looking to release its most affordable car yet sooner than expected. It will be a hatchback, cost between $25,000 to $30,000 and have a range of 217-279 miles per charge, a Chinese website reveals.



In 2020, domestically produced Tesla swept China’s new energy market like a tsunami. 145,000 new cars were sold, accounting for one-third of Tesla’s global sales. In addition, Tesla has repeatedly adjusted its prices in China.



The Model 3 subsidy price dropped to 250,000 RMB range. Many consumers who could not afford Tesla can become Tesla owners. This is also Tesla’s strategic plan. In fact, at the beginning of its establishment, Tesla did not want to be Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, but rather become a car company like Toyota, Honda, GM, etc., and follow the people-friendly route.



Although the previous models were all high-end models, they were actually aimed at expanding the market and promoting the brand. Now brand promotion and market development have been completed. All channels are sinking, brands are sinking, prices are sinking, and Tesla is the third sink. The current key tasks are especially obvious after the completion of the construction of a wholly-owned factory in China.



Now it is rumored that Tesla will build a special model for China. The biggest highlight of this model is the price of about 160,000. Buying Tesla at this price is definitely a hot model, and it is cheaper than Model 3. Then sales will rise to a higher level. In the future, Tesla's product line will continue to be refined. There are new special models Model 2 and Model 3 within 300,000 and Model S, Model Y and Model X for more than 300,000.



The relevant information of the Tesla Model 2 compact hatchback is the following.



According to Sina Motors at present, Model 2 will be designed by China Design Center and produced by Tesla Super Factory Shanghai. This car is positioned as a compact car and can be regarded as a hatchback or a crossover SUV. , Because no specific parameters have been exposed so far, the new car is built on the Model 3 platform, which can also be regarded as a hatchback version of the Model 3. Generally speaking, it will be more economical and is expected to sell for around 160,000 yuan.



At present, Tesla’s internal EIA process has begun. It is estimated that the first batch of models will be tested on the road soon. It is expected to be unveiled in the second half of this year. Most likely it will be exposed at the Guangzhou Auto Show. This car will be made by Chinese designers. Designed and adjusted for the working class, the power will not be too strong and the space will not be too much. The battery life is estimated to be between 350-450 kilometers, thereby reducing the price and cost and allowing more consumers to buy.







