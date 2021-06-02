SPIED! A BMW M4 G'd Up? You KNOW With Bronco's Success, The Floodgates For Stuff Like THIS Are Opened. Just A Matter Of Time!

Agent001 submitted on 2/6/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:15:23 PM

Views : 468 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: awesomestuff365.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When we think of campers, we instantly summon an image of a bulky, white box made of aluminum and wood.



Well, say goodbye to that mental image and meet the incredibly stylish 2021 BMW M4 camper.

What you see is a 500 HP camper designed for one person. Inside, it houses a bed and a kitchenette. To add to its off-grid quality, the M4 camper has been outfitted with a set of solar panels.

As we were the FIRST to predict, get ready for ALL the premium manufacturers to go to the Bronco segment sweet spot and try their luck. No way they can let Bronco, Wrangler, G-Class stay by themselves and not try for a piece themselves.


Read Article


SPIED! A BMW M4 G'd Up? You KNOW With Bronco's Success, The Floodgates For Stuff Like THIS Are Opened. Just A Matter Of Time!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)