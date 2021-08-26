SPIED! A Look Into The Fuschia Of The Jeep Wrangler. Are You Tickled PINK By It?

With a nod to nostalgia and to honor those with a passionate spirit, the Jeep® brand is adding the bold, head-turning Tuscadero exterior paint color to 2021 Jeep Wrangler models.



The boisterous new Tuscadero, a deep and intense chromatic magenta, joins a lengthy lineup of vivid, special-run colors that add customization and appeal to the Jeep Wrangler with a special color palette straight from the factory. This is the first time Tuscadero is available on the Jeep Wrangler. Available on all Wrangler models, including Sport, Sahara, Rubicon, 4xe and 392, Tuscadero can be ordered now through November 2021.







"With the Jeep brand celebrating its 80th anniversary, it's the perfect time to launch a confident and custom color on the most iconic Jeep vehicle – both of which are designed to break the mold and stand out on the road and trails," said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. "What's unique about colors like Tuscadero is that they draw a huge enthusiast following because they're exciting, authentic and stand out, much like the Jeep community."



The Tuscadero exterior paint option is available for a limited time and is priced at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $395.





