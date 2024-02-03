SPIED AND TRIGGERED! EVERY TIME A BMW M3 Lover Hears People Call The TESLA An M3 It Must Just DRIVE THEM NUTS!

My how things can change fast in life.



Can you imagine what the BMW M3 faithful must think when they hear people calling the Tesla the 'M#'?



We have a video below of the probable reaction for your viewing pleasure...

















Just spot this new Tesla Model 3 engineering vehicle in Sunnyvale!

Is this the new M3 performance? pic.twitter.com/HXGHyoxkks — Meriam Al Sultan ??(???) ?? (@AlSultan_Meriam) February 29, 2024



