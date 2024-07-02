SPIED! All-new BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring Makes Its Debut. And For The First Time In A While, We Think We're Seeing A GOOD-LOOKING BMW!

The the all-new BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring. This 100% electric vehicle is a trunk full of adventure, offering an unparalleled driving experience that combines luxury, performance, and sustainability. The i5 M60 xDrive Touring boasts a powerful electric powertrain, delivering impressive acceleration and a smooth, quiet ride. With its spacious interior and state-of-the-art technology, this versatile vehicle is perfect for both everyday commutes and long-distance road trips. The BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring is a testament to the future of electric mobility, proving that you don't have to sacrifice performance or style for a greener driving experience. So buckle up and get ready for the adventure of a lifetime in this eco-friendly, all-electric powerhouse.

The scary thing is they may have introduced a vehicle that is good looking. To bad there won't be hybrid, plug-in or ICE versions.

