SPIED! Are These Execs NOT LUCID? Jaguar Developing A SEDAN To Compete Against The BMW i7. Talk About A COMPLETE WASTE Of Money And RESOURCES!

Agent001 submitted on 8/31/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:54:21 AM

Views : 558 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Jaguar is gearing up to introduce a sizeable and luxurious electric sedan that will indirectly fill the void left by the discontinued XJ EV. Initially, it was understood that Jaguar's upcoming four-seat grand tourer, scheduled for a 2025 launch, would be accompanied by a duo of high-end luxury SUVs.

However, a reliable source familiar with the new vehicle lineup has now revealed that among these two additional cars, one will take the form of a flagship SUV, similar in dimensions to the Bentley Bentayga. The second vehicle will be a refined limousine, drawing inspiration from the concept of the XJ but undergoing extensive redesign to achieve a larger size and a heightened sense of luxury.

All three vehicles are set to be built upon the long-wheelbase JEA electric vehicle platform, exclusively developed for the upcoming generation of Jaguar models in the electric automotive era.

Full review and more pics at the link...



Read Article


SPIED! Are These Execs NOT LUCID? Jaguar Developing A SEDAN To Compete Against The BMW i7. Talk About A COMPLETE WASTE Of Money And RESOURCES!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)