SPIED! Are These Execs NOT LUCID? Jaguar Developing A SEDAN To Compete Against The BMW i7. Talk About A COMPLETE WASTE Of Money And RESOURCES!

Jaguar is gearing up to introduce a sizeable and luxurious electric sedan that will indirectly fill the void left by the discontinued XJ EV. Initially, it was understood that Jaguar's upcoming four-seat grand tourer, scheduled for a 2025 launch, would be accompanied by a duo of high-end luxury SUVs.



However, a reliable source familiar with the new vehicle lineup has now revealed that among these two additional cars, one will take the form of a flagship SUV, similar in dimensions to the Bentley Bentayga. The second vehicle will be a refined limousine, drawing inspiration from the concept of the XJ but undergoing extensive redesign to achieve a larger size and a heightened sense of luxury.



All three vehicles are set to be built upon the long-wheelbase JEA electric vehicle platform, exclusively developed for the upcoming generation of Jaguar models in the electric automotive era.



