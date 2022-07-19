SPIED: BACK TO THE FUTURE. Ford Bronco HERITAGE Edition TOTALLY Uncovered!

As we can see in these photos, this 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition has some very unique details when compared to the rest of the Bronco lineup, many of which Ford Authority originally reported last November. Up front, that starts with “Ford” lettering in place of “Bronco,” which makes the Heritage Edition only the second Bronco with this particular feature after the Ford Bronco Raptor. That lettering is also finished in the SUV’s main exterior color instead of white like regular models, and is surrounded by a unique grille design.







