SPIED! BMW 8-Series Coupe Refresh CAUGHT! If The Germans Built A MUSTANG!

Agent001 submitted on 10/16/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:05:39 PM

BMW 8 Series coupe facelift! Can you spot the differences?

We are amazed how much certain angles of the car resemble the Mustang...Do you see it too?











