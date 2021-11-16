SPIED! Batman's NEXT Batmobile CAUGHT In Abu Dhabi?

Agent001 submitted on 11/16/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:27:39 PM
Views : 312 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
Who knew Batman was a fan of the 70's Dodge Charger and muscle cars?!Batmobile from #TheBatman movie exhibited at the Warner Bros hotel in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/w3uJD1Eo4n— Mikhail Villarreal?? (@TaurooAldebaran) November 12, 2021
Batmobile from #TheBatman movie exhibited at the Warner Bros hotel in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/w3uJD1Eo4n— Mikhail Villarreal?? (@TaurooAldebaran) November 12, 2021
Batmobile from #TheBatman movie exhibited at the Warner Bros hotel in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/w3uJD1Eo4n
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news