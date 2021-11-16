SPIED! Batman's NEXT Batmobile CAUGHT In Abu Dhabi?

Agent001 submitted on 11/16/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:27:39 PM

Views : 312 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Who knew Batman was a fan of the 70's Dodge Charger and muscle cars?!




SPIED! Batman's NEXT Batmobile CAUGHT In Abu Dhabi?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)