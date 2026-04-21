SPIED! Beijing CITY HUNTER. How Can You DEFEND A RIP-OFF Like This?

BAIC’s new Beijing City Hunter just dropped in China, and the internet is already calling it out. This top-spec six-seat SUV is built on the same platform as the Beijing BJ81 but stretches the wheelbase for extra room. It boasts a flashy “bling-bling” grille, PHEV powertrain delivering up to 500 hp, AWD with all-wheel steering (AWS), tank-turn capability, and serious water-wading specs. On paper, it sounds like a serious luxury off-roader ready to battle the Zeekr 8X or NIO ES8 when it launches in Q4.



But the visuals tell a different story. The squared-off stance, boxy silhouette, and overall proportions scream Land Rover Defender—right down to the rugged, adventure-ready vibe. Chinese automotive watchers have already labeled it a clear design homage (or straight-up imitation) of the iconic British off-roader. BAIC isn’t hiding the inspiration; it’s leaning into the rugged-urban crossover formula that made the Defender a status symbol.



Defenders of the City Hunter will argue it’s just smart market positioning: China excels at delivering capable, feature-packed vehicles at more accessible prices, complete with modern PHEV efficiency and tech the original can’t match on cost. Critics fire back that blatant styling rip-offs undermine creativity and disrespect the original engineering that defined the Defender’s appeal.



Love it or hate it, the Beijing City Hunter is classic Chinese industry: fast-follower execution with big power, luxury seating, and off-road tricks wrapped in a familiar skin. Whether it’s homage or rip-off, it proves one thing—the Defender formula still sells.













Beijing City Hunter unveiled in China



Beijing is a Chinese car brand owned by BAIC. The City Hunter is a new top-spec six-seat SUV.



- based on the same platform as the BJ81, but with a longer wheelbase.

- bling-bling grille.

- PHEV, with up to 500 hp.

- AWD, AWS.

- tank turn,… pic.twitter.com/q8ryeFvCJI — Tycho de Feijter (@TychodeFeijter) April 21, 2026



