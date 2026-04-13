SPIED! Bentley Bentayga Defies Pure-EV Trend – Next Generation Embraces ICE.

Agent001 submitted on 4/13/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:16:10 AM

Views : 622 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

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Bentley’s next-generation Bentayga refuses to abandon the roar of internal combustion. Set to arrive around 2028 on the next Porsche Cayenne platform, the luxury SUV will stick with ICE power as a high-performance plug-in hybrid. Pairing a potent V8 with advanced electrification, it delivers thrilling performance alongside meaningful electric range — without fully surrendering to pure EV constraints. 

This approach keeps the Bentayga true to its grand-tourer DNA: effortless power, opulent refinement, and the unmistakable character of a thoroughbred Bentley. For drivers who still crave soulful engine notes with modern efficiency, the future just got more exciting. 







SPIED! Bentley Bentayga Defies Pure-EV Trend – Next Generation Embraces ICE.

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