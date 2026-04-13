SPIED! Bentley Bentayga Defies Pure-EV Trend – Next Generation Embraces ICE.

Bentley’s next-generation Bentayga refuses to abandon the roar of internal combustion. Set to arrive around 2028 on the next Porsche Cayenne platform, the luxury SUV will stick with ICE power as a high-performance plug-in hybrid. Pairing a potent V8 with advanced electrification, it delivers thrilling performance alongside meaningful electric range — without fully surrendering to pure EV constraints.



This approach keeps the Bentayga true to its grand-tourer DNA: effortless power, opulent refinement, and the unmistakable character of a thoroughbred Bentley. For drivers who still crave soulful engine notes with modern efficiency, the future just got more exciting.









Next-gen Bentley Bentayga to stick with ICE power as high-performance PHEVhttps://t.co/n1XZrXymWK pic.twitter.com/BK52vnw6Bu — Autocar (@autocar) April 13, 2026



