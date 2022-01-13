SPIED! COMING SOON! Honda To Debut NEXT HR-V. SEXY Or Just Better SAMENESS?

Agent001 submitted on 1/13/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:29:52 PM
Honda kicks off its Year of the Crossover with a sneak peek at the all-new sporty and versatile 2023 HR-V. The all-new HRV will launch in North America this year. #HondaHRVDo you like what you see or is it just better sameness?
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
Agent001
