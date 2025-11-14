SPIED! Checo Pérez's First Cadillac F1 Team Radio Leaks: A Glimpse into the Mexican Star's New Chapter

In a stunning turn of events that's sent Formula 1 fans into a frenzy, the first team radio transmission from Sergio "Checo" Pérez with his prospective new team, Cadillac F1, has leaked online. The clip, shared widely on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Threads, captures a lighthearted moment from Pérez's recent test session at Italy's Imola circuit, marking a pivotal step in his anticipated 2026 return to the grid.



The video, first posted by Mexican F1 enthusiast account @elbarbastvmx

on November 14, 2025, shows Pérez behind the wheel of a modified Ferrari SF-23 chassis decked out in provisional Cadillac livery—complete with bold "Fabulosos Cadillacs" branding. As the green light flashes for his out-lap, Pérez's voice crackles over the radio: a mix of excitement and signature humor. "¡Hola, equipo! Radio check—do you copy? Vamos a hacer historia, ¿no?" he quips, followed by laughter from the pit wall. The transmission quickly devolves into playful banter, with Pérez joking about the car's "American muscle" feel contrasting the sleek European handling. Subtitles in the leak reveal unfiltered gems like "¡Ay, gracias por no dejarme en el garaje!"—a nod to his rocky Red Bull exit earlier this year.



This leak arrives amid buzz over Pérez's multi-year deal with Cadillac, the General Motors-backed outfit set to join F1 as the 11th team in 2026. After a sabbatical following his 2024 Red Bull departure, the 35-year-old Mexican ace has been vocal about his hunger for redemption. Recent reports confirm he'll partner Valtteri Bottas, blending Pérez's podium prowess with the Finn's steady reliability. The Imola shakedown, shrouded in secrecy, was Pérez's first hands-on with Cadillac's engineering, testing aero tweaks for the incoming 2026 regs overhaul.

Reactions have been electric. Fans flooded X with memes, dubbing it "Checo's Cadillac Fiesta," while pundits praise the authenticity— a far cry from his tense Red Bull days. Cadillac issued a coy statement: "We're thrilled with Sergio's integration. Leaks happen, but the real show starts next year." For Pérez, it's more than radio chatter; it's a promise of unfinished business. As he told The F1 Show in August, "Cadillac feels like home—big dreams, bigger heart."



With Miami GP previews hinting at more reveals, this leak teases a vibrant Pérez era. Will it propel Cadillac to midfield glory? Only time—and more laps—will tell.









Se filtra el primer Team Radio de Checo Pérez en Cadillac #F1 #checoperez #checobb #cadillacf1 #formula1 #elbarbastvmx pic.twitter.com/tKlgGG3tOh — El Barbas TV MX (@elbarbastvmx) November 14, 2025



