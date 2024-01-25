SPIED! Chevy Blazer EV EVISCERATED By Consumers Reports. Unlike MOST Media, They Told The TRUTH.

We told you LONG ago that the GM EV strategy would end up in COMPLETE failure.



The 'experts' said we were wrong and all got on their knees for Mary and told all of you how its OVER for Tesla when the Lyriq and Blazer EV were available.



Well, in a shocking move, Consumer Reports did what MOST media WON'T.



THEY TOLD THE TRUTH.



And they eviscerated the Blazer.



Watch the video and discuss.



Consumer Reports, known for its composed and highly educated automotive experts, delivered an unexpectedly scathing review of the new Chevrolet Blazer battery-electric vehicle. Despite acknowledging a few commendable aspects, the overall evaluation was a devastating blow to GM's aspirations for the model's success.



In a particularly damning statement, Keith Barry, leading the video segment, encapsulated the sentiment by expressing, "I couldn't wait to get out of it." Mike Monticello took the criticism further, labeling parts of the interior design as "Unsafe" and "Crazy" – language seldom used in reviews, especially for a vehicle with a $60,000 price tag.



The most severe critique targeted the built-in Google system. GM's departure from the widely favored Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, present in almost every modern vehicle, was met with failure in the Chevy Blazer EV tested by Consumer Reports. The system displayed erratic behavior, with the screen flashing on and off, hindering destination inputs. The CR team extensively detailed the inferiority of the new GM-Google system compared to the established Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, highlighting issues such as persistent logins for downloaded apps.



Issues extended beyond software glitches. Consumer Reports found rear seatbelts unusable, necessitating repair by their team, including a mechanic. Front floor mats also required attention. Despite boasting the acclaimed GM Ultium EV platform, the Blazer charged slower than many older models in the market. The "RS" trim, marketed as rally-sport, failed to live up to its sporty claims, especially considering its hefty $60,000 price point.



In an attempt to find positive aspects, the CR team reluctantly mentioned that the brakes felt "normal" and the door handles worked. However, these minor positives were overshadowed by the overwhelmingly negative critique, a rarity in the automotive press. It's worth noting that GM took the unprecedented step of issuing a "stop-sale," pulling the Blazer off the market in response to this critical evaluation.

















