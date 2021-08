Last year, Ronaldo joined a rarefied club: He is only the third active athlete to reach $1 billion in career earnings. The other two are Tiger Woods and Floyd Mayweather Jr.



For his birthday he gifted himself the G-Wagon that joined his other classics or classics-to-be. The list includes a McLaren Senna, a Bugatti Chiron, and a $9 million Bugatti Centodieci, which the professional athlete added to his stable last year, according to Italian news sources.









