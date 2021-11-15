SPIED: DON’T Buy An Extended Car Warranty BEFORE You Read THIS!

An extended car warranty can be a great way to protect your vehicle from unexpected breakdowns and repairs. However, extended car warranties are expensive. Most people who purchase extended auto warranties don't know what they're doing. In the end, they waste money on coverage that doesn't help them.



If you can relate, here's everything you need to do to make sure you get the most out of your extended auto warranty.



Understand what the extended warranty covers



The best way to get the most value out of your extended warranty is by understanding what your warranty covers and what it does not. Typically, an extended warranty will cover the same things that your manufacturer's warranty does. Specifically, it will cover repairs related to mechanical and electrical components of your vehicle.



An extended car warranty will not cover routine maintenance, though. It will also not cover things like cosmetic damage and issues related to regular wear and tear. In some cases, the extended warranty might include a rental or towing benefit. These additional services can save you a significant amount of money in an emergency.



Use a trusted insurance provider.



The best way to get value out of your car’s extended warranty is by using a trusted provider that offers the coverage you want. You don't have to pay through the nose for quality extended warranty coverage. Some of the best extended auto warranty providers offer high-quality coverage at affordable prices.



When looking for an extended warranty, choose a provider that is financially stable. You also want to make sure the company offers reliable customer service. Such insurance companies can provide prompt, professional service when you file a claim.



Always be sure to read reviews and find out as much about your extended warranty provider as you can before you buy. Reading customer reviews can help you find a provider with a great track record. For instance, endurance warranty reviews are generally positive.



Use the coverage.



The best way to get value out of your vehicle’s extended warranty is by using it. You're going to spend a lot of money on your extended warranty, so you want to make sure you get your money's worth.



This is why knowing what your warranty covers is important. It allows you to properly identify repairs that are covered under your policy and submit claims.



Don't overuse the extended warranty, though. If the repair costs less than your deductible, you may want to just pay for it out of pocket. It will save you money in the long run.



Opt for a lower deductible.



Sometimes, an insurer chooses not to fulfill a claim if the cost is lower than the deductible. This is another good reason to opt for the lowest deductible you can afford. If your deductible is too high, you won't be able to find any value in your extended warranty.



It’s also important to consider how deductibles work on an extended warranty. You might end up spending more and paying multiple deductibles for a single repair.



Check if a routine vehicle maintenance program is mandatory.



Another tip is to read the terms of the warranty. Some extended warranties require regular vehicle maintenance. If this is the case, read your warranty carefully because skipping a maintenance visit could void your warranty completely.



