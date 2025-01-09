SPIED! DUDE, I WISH My Mustang Was More Like A Porsche 911!

Agent001 submitted on 9/1/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:37:47 PM
On this Labor Day 2025 we ask...WHY do people LABOR over mods like THIS?Facebook marketplace FOTD "1966 Ford Mustang body on a 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera S chassis. 6 speed, 6 cyl, 380 HP, non-turbo, 53,000 actual miles on Porsche, title, and Carfax support mileage. New tires, brakes, plugs, and oil . I have titles to both cars for provenance. This is… pic.twitter.com/jhIkuYhpdG— Zerin Dube (@SpeedSportLife) August 31, 2025
