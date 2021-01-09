SPIED! Did YOU Obsess Over This James Bond Toy? Check Out What Aston Martin Did To Promote The Movie!

As any die-hard collector will tell you, when it comes to valuable vintage toy cars, you must make sure you keep it in pristine condition inside the box.



For millions of children of all ages who since 1965 have at some point owned a toy version of James Bond's classic gadget-laden Aston Martin DB5, it is a lesson usually learned the hard way.



Original mint examples of that 007 gadget-laden car from Corgi can sell for hundreds and even thousands of pounds, provided you've kept it in the box and not been tempted to play with it.







* Movie's producers have joined forces with Aston Martin and toy firm Corgi to produce a replica of a gadget-laden DB5, complete a life-size toy box

* The giant life-size model box, which measures 5.66m long and 2.7m deep, replicates the original Corgi design

* Both the box and the car will be on display at the Battersea Power Station in London until 1 October

* The Aston Martin DB5 on show in the box is one of a limited number of DB5 'Goldfinger' Continuation cars costing £3.3m each















