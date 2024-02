You would think KIA would have MADE SURE the vehicle they were giving him actually WORKED, BEFORE he posts to the world.



The good news is even though he is HUGELY biased towards EVs and a green utopia, he is thorough and does a good job on his reviews.



He'll soon find out the manufacturers aren't crazy about that and may make it tough on him in the future.



But good on him. The ONLY thing that should matter, is the audience.



Day 1 @Out_of_Spec Kia EV9 update:



- Great delivery experience at @FoCo_Kia



- Tons of settings and options in user profile setup, phone key setup, and Kia Connect setup. We are all setup now ??



- Extremely comfortable and quiet and ROOMY!



- It just threw some fault codes ??… pic.twitter.com/4SwYL5oUIU — Kyle Conner (@itskyleconner) February 7, 2024