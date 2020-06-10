SPIED! FULL Shot Of 2022 Subaru BRZ LEAKS Before Official Intro!

The all-new 2022 Subaru BRZ - World Premiere coming this Fall.



They leaked a teaser a couple days ago but spies have gotten a FULL shot of the next BRZ before the official reveal.

What are your thoughts?




