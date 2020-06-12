SPIED! First 2021 KIA Sorento's ARRIVE! There's A LOT To Like About It But Did KIA Make ONE BIG MISTAKE? We REVEAL.

If you remember Auto Spies was the FIRST to predict the success of the 2020 KIA Telluride and the rest is history. It's a runaway success and hey, I even bought one it was so good.



So I just sold it and I was really excited to see the 2021 Sorento to see if KIA may have created a 'Macan' phenomenon with the Telluride's little brother.



And dang, there's a lot to like on it, ESPECIALLY the top of the line versions interior. Smashing, in my opinion. Best in the segment.



So when one of our spies tipped me off (they're everywhere) that the first ones were hitting the ground at dealers I decided to get me first in person look.



And on first impressions, it's good but nowhere near as good as the Telluride design. And I think I know why and where they made one BIG mistake.



On the face. RATHER, than just making it a baby Telluride with the vertical lamps someone must have thought why not make it look like the last gen OPTIMA? And doing SORENTO in the billboard lettering on the hood? By the way, the best attribute of the exterior is the rear. Looks fresh and great.



So spies, take a look at the faces side by side here and weigh in. Are we right that the face is a miss or is the front end design another homerun? Discuss...



















