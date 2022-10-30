SPIED! First IN-PERSON Shots Of The 2023 Kia Telluride On Dealer Lots! And Check Out Their CRAZY ASKING PRICE!

Agent001 submitted on 10/30/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:28:33 PM
Views : 478 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
Thanks to an eagle-eyed spy who saw this 2023 Kia Telluride roll up for the first time, we have in-person shots to show you.This one is finished in JUNGLE GREEN (not our taste but there's an A_S for every seat) with a grey interior.As an owner of two of them (2020 SX Prestige, 2021 EX Nightfall) I gotta say the exterior seems a step back. The lower fascia looks like a giant winch receiver. The interior is better though with the huge sweeping screen.What are YOUR opinions of the 23? The color? The exterior? The interior?And CHECK OUT THAT CRAZY PRICE ON THE WINDOW STICKER!Spy Photos Fall 2022 Photo Gallery
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news