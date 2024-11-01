SPIED! First Lotus Eletre's Hitting Dealerships? Is THIS What The Tesla Model Y SHOULD Look Like?

Agent001 submitted on 1/11/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:44:47 PM
Views : 604 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
Is THIS what the Tesla Model Y SHOULD look like?We wish Lotus luck with this beautiful vehicle but no one will beat Tesla anythime soon.But his sure is pretty. Looks FERRARI-LIKE.00R sent this in. This one was caught at Lotus of DC.SPIED! Lotus Eletre EV. What The Model Y SHOULD Look Like? pic.twitter.com/9nl2HChGpL— AutoSpies (@AutoSpies) January 12, 2024
SPIED! Lotus Eletre EV. What The Model Y SHOULD Look Like? pic.twitter.com/9nl2HChGpL— AutoSpies (@AutoSpies) January 12, 2024
SPIED! Lotus Eletre EV. What The Model Y SHOULD Look Like? pic.twitter.com/9nl2HChGpL
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news