SPIED! First Lotus Eletre's Hitting Dealerships? Is THIS What The Tesla Model Y SHOULD Look Like?

Agent001 submitted on 1/11/2024

Is THIS what the Tesla Model Y SHOULD look like?

We wish Lotus luck with this beautiful vehicle but no one will beat Tesla anythime soon.

But his sure is pretty. Looks FERRARI-LIKE.

00R sent this in.

This one was caught at Lotus of DC.







