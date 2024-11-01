SPIED! First Lotus Eletre's Hitting Dealerships? Is THIS What The Tesla Model Y SHOULD Look Like?

Is THIS what the Tesla Model Y SHOULD look like?



We wish Lotus luck with this beautiful vehicle but no one will beat Tesla anythime soon.



But his sure is pretty. Looks FERRARI-LIKE.



00R sent this in.



This one was caught at Lotus of DC.









SPIED! Lotus Eletre EV. What The Model Y SHOULD Look Like? pic.twitter.com/9nl2HChGpL — AutoSpies (@AutoSpies) January 12, 2024



