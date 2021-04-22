SPIED: First Photos Of Upcoming V12 Ferrari Hit The Net. Car To Launch On Cinco De Mayo.

Agent001 submitted on 4/22/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:37:38 PM
Views : 304 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
The first official images of Ferrari’s latest limited-edition special series have been published in the build-up to its world première, which will be broadcast live on the Maranello marque’s social media channels...Tell us your opinion...
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news