SPIED! First Shot Of The Tesla 'YOKE WHEEL' CAUGHT On The Street!

When the updated Model S and X were revealed, their breakout feature was a yoke-style steering wheel.

The design had previously been shown on several Tesla prototypes, but never used in a production model.

It’s getting plenty of attention.

Tesla’s website says it provides "The ultimate focus on driving: no stalks, no shifting. Model S is the best car to drive, and the best car do be driven in."

Here’s a typical comment about it:

“Yeah, looks cool, but have you ever driven a car with yoke style steering?

Not for a car to be driven everyday and in streets.  Just try a U-turn with it or simply backing out of a driveway or parking spot.

Whoever buys one without a proper test drive will likely regret it.”

Here's some shots of it in real life on the street..





