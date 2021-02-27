SPIED! First Shot Of The Tesla 'YOKE WHEEL' CAUGHT On The Street!

When the updated Model S and X were revealed, their breakout feature was a yoke-style steering wheel.
The design had previously been shown on several Tesla prototypes, but never used in a production model.
It’s getting plenty of attention.
Tesla’s website says it provides "The ultimate focus on driving: no stalks, no shifting. Model S is the best car to drive, and the best car do be driven in."
Here’s a typical comment about it:
“Yeah, looks cool, but have you ever driven a car with yoke style steering?
Not for a car to be driven everyday and in streets. Just try a U-turn with it or simply backing out of a driveway or parking spot.
Whoever buys one without a proper test drive will likely regret it.”
Here's some shots of it in real life on the street..