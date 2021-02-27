SPIED! First Shot Of The Tesla 'YOKE WHEEL' CAUGHT On The Street!

When the updated Model S and X were revealed, their breakout feature was a yoke-style steering wheel.



The design had previously been shown on several Tesla prototypes, but never used in a production model.



It’s getting plenty of attention.



Tesla’s website says it provides "The ultimate focus on driving: no stalks, no shifting. Model S is the best car to drive, and the best car do be driven in."



Here’s a typical comment about it:



“Yeah, looks cool, but have you ever driven a car with yoke style steering?



Not for a car to be driven everyday and in streets. Just try a U-turn with it or simply backing out of a driveway or parking spot.



Whoever buys one without a proper test drive will likely regret it.”



Here's some shots of it in real life on the street..





GET YOKED#Tesla #ModelS #Yoke pic.twitter.com/6BrtJaDnHX — The Kilowatts ???? (@klwtts) February 27, 2021



