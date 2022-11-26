SPIED From The Great Wall! Do These Chinese Car Companies Like Dongfeng Motors Bring ANYTHING New To The Game?

Agent001 submitted on 11/26/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:21:35 PM
Views : 520 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
Holy I heart the Lexus grill....Dongfeng Motor's Forthing brand has revealed plans for 10 PHEV and BEV models by the end of 2025. Included is the new electric-powered Leiting SUV with an 85.9kWh battery and a range of up to 630km as well as a flagship MPV unveiled in concept car form. pic.twitter.com/pv36PB4qRU— Greg Kable (@GregKable) November 26, 2022
Dongfeng Motor's Forthing brand has revealed plans for 10 PHEV and BEV models by the end of 2025. Included is the new electric-powered Leiting SUV with an 85.9kWh battery and a range of up to 630km as well as a flagship MPV unveiled in concept car form. pic.twitter.com/pv36PB4qRU— Greg Kable (@GregKable) November 26, 2022
Dongfeng Motor's Forthing brand has revealed plans for 10 PHEV and BEV models by the end of 2025. Included is the new electric-powered Leiting SUV with an 85.9kWh battery and a range of up to 630km as well as a flagship MPV unveiled in concept car form. pic.twitter.com/pv36PB4qRU
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news