SPIED! GM Goin' OFF-ROAD With Their NEXT Trucks? Snaps Of The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR-2 Suggest It

Chevrolet is expected to release a mid-generation refresh for the Silverado lineup in 2022. UTV Driver staff was lucky enough to catch the Chevy R&D team performing a mid-week test at Tennessee’s Windrock OHV park. It appears that Chevrolet not only had the entire fleet of new Silverado models out for testing, but also a Colorado ZR2 Bison support rig with a stunning color-matched utility body stamped with ZR2 on the rear gate.

The star of the show is clearly the workhorse, a support rig grafted out of a Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison truck. There was clearly no expense spared here as color-matched utility beds with custom graphics don’t come cheap. If you’re not familiar with the Colorado Bison model, it’s a full-blown off-road truck outfitted with AEV goodies for extreme-use cases. It appears this particular support rig also sports Chevrolet’s 3.0L Duramax diesel engine.

