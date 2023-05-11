SPIED! Have ALIENS LANDED? A Cybertruck And A Subaru Go Into A Forest. See WHAT HAPPENED!

Based on these shots I have to say that the new Tesla looks it's best in off-road settings. Check out the off-road info and how it gives you the impression that aliens have landed on earth.





Two Cybertrucks spotted off roading in Tahoe National Forest. Handled a level 4 trail “like a boss”.



4 Difficult trail

These trails traverse very rugged terrain ( water crossings 24”+, large rocks to 15”+, deep mud, steep inclines and side hills to 30 deg ) low-range 4WD and… pic.twitter.com/R58elwNWSA — Drive Tesla ???? (@DriveTeslaca) November 6, 2023



