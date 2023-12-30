SPIED! How To Make A MAN SORRY. Do THIS To Yor BMW.

What have they done to this poor BMW 7 Series? It looks like someone tried to give it a "stylish" makeover, but it ended up being a disaster! If you're thinking about doing this to your own BMW, be prepared for a chorus of laughter from car enthusiasts and a few tears from the spirit of the Bavarian Motor Works. Trust me, you don't want to be the one responsible for making a grown man question his life choices. Oh, and by the way, the culprit behind this automotive tragedy is none other than Mansory.



I mean isn't the X DOUCHEY enough looking?







BMW 7 Series × Mansory ?? pic.twitter.com/eXLWdtU4aD — ??????????????????????????™ (@WorldWideCarsTM) December 29, 2023



