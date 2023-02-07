SPIED! Hunter Biden Laptop PHOTOS Show Him Smoking CRACK And Filming Himself Behind The Wheel Of His Porsche Driving To Vegas Going 172MPH!

According to the recently uploaded photos from Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop, it appears that he not only filmed himself smoking crack while behind the wheel in 2018 but also took a photograph of his car's speedometer, showing a staggering speed of 172mph. The images, made public by Marco Polo, a nonprofit firm headed by former Donald Trump aide Garrett Ziegler, depict Biden flashing what appears to be a crack pipe and smoking it while driving through a residential neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia, on June 12, 2018.

Less than two months later, on August 1, Biden was captured racing towards Las Vegas and captured a snapshot of his car's dashboard, revealing that he was traveling at a mind-boggling speed of 172mph. These photos were found on Biden's infamous laptop, which also contained messages to multiple women eagerly awaiting his arrival in Sin City for a hot tub party, as reported by The Daily Mail on Sunday.


