SPIED! Hyundai Teases All New, Radical Tucson. Will They Finally Get A Model That BEATS The Same Model At Kia?

SEOUL, September 2, 2020 – Hyundai Motor Company today revealed the first images of its all-new Tucson. New design highlights include the latest evolution of Hyundai’s signature headlamp architecture called ‘Parametric Hidden Lights’ and a dual cockpit layout that offers personalized space intuitively optimized for a high-tech user experience. The images hint at innovative features befitting Tucson’s signature boldness and pioneering spirit.



The all-new Tucson’s world premiere press conference will be streamed online around the world on September 15th at 9:30 a.m. KST. The livestream, a teaser video and images are available at hyundai.com and Hyundai’s social media channels.



For its fourth generation, Hyundai took the all-new Tucson to the next level of automotive design, making it the first C-SUV in its class to be available in two different dimensions, while sharing the same name.







All-New Hyundai Tucson Adds Revolutionary Redesign



The all-new Hyundai Tucson is the first C-SUV in its class to be available in both short and long wheelbases, depending on the region, to meet diverse market needs



Tucson’s ‘Parametric Dynamics’ exterior design theme features bold, angular surfaces and cutting-edge illumination



The new dual cockpit layout is intuitively optimized for a high-tech user experience



“The mission of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ is to elevate the emotional qualities of automotive design. We want our customers to feel moved. With the all-new Tucson, we are introducing its ultimate evolution and a definitive statement about Hyundai’s unstoppable forward momentum,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. “Tucson’s advanced, experimental design is true to its pioneering spirit and raises the game in the industry’s most competitive segment.”



Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design identity, first introduced on the new Elantra, brings an emotional punch to Tucson’s avant-garde ‘Parametric Dynamics’ design theme.



The ‘Parametric Dynamics’ exterior that makes a strong first impression



The all-new Tucson’s advanced exterior styling expresses what Hyundai designers call ‘Parametric Dynamics’ with kinetic jewel-like surface details that will have people doing a double take. Parametric Hidden Lights provide a strong first impression. These signature DRLs (daytime running lights) are seamlessly integrated into the jewel-like grille, only revealed when turned on.



Overall, the new Tucson’s body is bigger and wider than previous generation models, offering a long hood and short overhangs on a stretched wheelbase that give it a slinky coupé-like character. From the side, angular body panels offer yet another interpretation of parametric design. Chiseled surfaces create a striking contrast between sleek silhouette and masculine wedge, suggesting forward motion even when standing still. Taut athletic shapes seamlessly merge into angular wheel arches where alloy wheels provide a powerful and dynamic stance.



An ‘INTERSPACE’ with an integrated interface



Getting into the all-new Tucson’s spacious interior, or INTERSPACE, is like entering a neatly organized room where everyday concerns disappear, not unlike the feeling of a modern boutique hotel where your comfort and convenience are the utmost priority. In the new Tucson, space, technology and information intersect harmoniously.



The evolution of Tucson’s interior layout led to a lower instrument display and removal of the gauge cluster housing for a decluttered surface. Layered, sensuous forms reinforce the feeling of openness. The broad ridge of the dashboard blends seamlessly with the doors, wrapping around front occupants like a deep gorge. The vertically oriented, fully integrated center fascia descends to the console like a mighty waterfall. Twin silver garnish lines streaming from the center fascia to the rear doors harmonize neatly layered premium surface materials in complementary neutral tones.













