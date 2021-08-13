SPIED! Internal Mercedes Dealer Memo States All V8s Are Suspended On 2022 Models!

A memo was sent to all Mercedes dealers saying V8's will be suspended on 2022 models.



Here is the crux of the news....



Today MBUSA announced to its dealers that almost all V8s, including all AMGs, are dead for the US market for the 2022 model year.



The C63, GLC63, E63, GLE580, GLS580, GLE63, GLS63, GLS600 Maybach and the G550 and G63 are done.



Yes, the G class isn’t coming back for 2022. MB is claiming it’s due to supply chain issues.



Sold 2022 Model Year orders are included. If you have that 2022 G63 on order you’re beat. G class production is supposedly continuing for the 2021 MY through December though.



The S580 and S580 Maybach are the only cars not affected.



What is your reaction spies?





