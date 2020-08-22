SPIED! Is It Only A Matter Of Time Before We'll See Ford Go 'XXL' And Do THIS To The BRONCO?

Grandma, what HUGE eyes you have! And huge everything else!

Everyday is an adventure and you never know what you're going to see as a spy and today didn't disappoint.



It's been out for a bit but it's the first time I've ever seen one in person. Let's just say, you don't see one of THESE every day!

This is the InterRaptor, kind of a Frankenstein Raptor/International Harvester/Travelall mash up.

Don't remember the IHT? Well, we have pics of that too for reference.

And it got us thinking...Is it just a matter of of time before Ford goes BIG and brings out a Bronco XXL? And in your opinion, SHOULD THEY? They did say Bronco will become a brand with many models...





























PUGPROUD

When you have a hot hand go all in.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 8/22/2020 9:16:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

The 2-Tone SUV is an International Harvester Travelall 1100C made from 1961-1968.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 8/22/2020 9:58:44 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

