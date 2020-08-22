SPIED! Is It Only A Matter Of Time Before We'll See Ford Go 'XXL' And Do THIS To The BRONCO?

Agent001 submitted on 8/22/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:58:48 PM
Grandma, what HUGE eyes you have! And huge everything else! Everyday is an adventure and you never know what you're going to see as a spy and today didn't disappoint.
It's been out for a bit but it's the first time I've ever seen one in person. Let's just say, you don't see one of THESE every day!This is the InterRaptor, kind of a Frankenstein Raptor/International Harvester/Travelall mash up.Don't remember the IHT? Well, we have pics of that too for reference. And it got us thinking...Is it just a matter of of time before Ford goes BIG and brings out a Bronco XXL? And in your opinion, SHOULD THEY? They did say Bronco will become a brand with many models... Read Article
When you have a hot hand go all in. — PUGPROUD (View Profile)
When you have a hot hand go all in.
The 2-Tone SUV is an International Harvester Travelall 1100C made from 1961-1968.— CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)
The 2-Tone SUV is an International Harvester Travelall 1100C made from 1961-1968.
