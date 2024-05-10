SPIED! Is It POSSIBLE To Make The BMW XM Design WORSE? Oh, My SPIES, Mansory Answers With A RESOUNDING YES!

Oh, the BMW XM Mansory Edition, where aesthetics go to die a painful, carbon fiber death. It's like someone took a perfectly good idea for a luxury SUV, threw it into a blender with a dash of "too much," and hit puree. The result? A vehicle that looks like it's compensating for something, possibly its designer's lack of subtlety or maybe just a general misunderstanding of what "elegant" means. This car doesn't whisper luxury; it screams it through a megaphone made of jagged edges and overwrought design cues. If cars could wear jewelry, this would be the one dripping in gaudy, oversized chains, shouting, "Look at me!" at every intersection. The XM Mansory Edition isn't just a car; it's a monument to excess, a rolling billboard for "how not to design a vehicle." It's as if Mansory asked, "How can we make this BMW not just stand out, but stand out as if it's in a perpetual state of 'look what I can do?'" The answer? Overdo everything until the car looks like it's waging war on taste.



MISSION ACCOMPLISHED.









The most Birmingham car ever pic.twitter.com/3UBkr0jaXQ — ?? Matt ?? (@Mattisamazing33) October 5, 2024



